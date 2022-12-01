WATERTOWN — The United Way of Northern New York is asking for donations to finish up its end-of-year campaign to help fund other nonprofit organizations in the north country.
CEO Dawn M. Cole said the end-of-year campaign will run until Dec. 31, and the money it generates from donors will be split among two dozen nonprofits in St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis counties.
There are 70 local businesses conducting workplace campaigns for the United Way this year, and Ms. Cole said anyone who wants to sign up to begin their own workplace campaign for the end of the year can still do so. People who are part of a workplace campaign can have a small amount deducted from their payroll and support the United Way and all the services it provides throughout the north country, including supplementing the ALICE Program and local schools.
“We work pretty closely with human service agencies across the region and some of the schools to help identify those families and get them connected to resources,” Ms. Cole said.
She said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way now has a need to “reeducate” residents about the services the organization provides. It helps other organizations like ACR Health, Credo, New Day Children’s Center, the Potsdam Snack Pack Program, the Salvation Army and others to support communities, whether that means offering low-cost clothing, food pantries, safe places for children and teenagers to gather, mental health services or transportation.
The United Way has this year provided a gift to the Salvation Army to purchase equipment for its warming center. The organization also wants to provide support to homeless populations and provide education and training opportunities for other nonprofits so they can “build their skills and build their expertise.”
To help nonprofits provide services to their communities, Ms. Cole said United Way needs to raise between $750,000 and $800,000 a year, more than half of which is provided through workplace campaigns.
“One of the things that always appealed to me about the United Way is it offers you an opportunity to support all your favorite non-profits,” Ms. Cole said. “Maybe that wouldn’t be possible for you to write a check to 25 or 30 different nonprofits but through a gift to the United Way you really are supporting a whole network of services that I think work very well collaboratively.”
To make a donation to the United Way, you can start your own workplace campaign or pledge money to a campaign that is already underway at your workplace. You can also donate online at www.unitedway-nny.org, by texting UWNNY text to 44321 or mailing checks to the United Way’s Watertown office.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.