WATERTOWN — The United Way of Northern New York’s Education and Training Center, North STAR, will soon host a spring town hall meeting to discuss three topics impacting most organizations — how to successfully support distributed work as teams continue to work remotely, retaining and engaging teams and countering burnout.
The Trifecta of Our Time: Connectivity, Retention and Balance is set for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The virtual event will feature Mark Britz, chief strategist at SXD Solutions; Joey Marie Horton, CEO of the North Country Family Health Center; Christie Andrus-Nakano, executive coach and founder of The Human Factor; and Dr. Corey Campbell, vice president for student affairs at Jefferson County Community College. Each speaker will share opportunities to address each challenge and three tactics leaders can employ to start making changes.
“We are excited to host this timely program and contribute to the conversation around these three topics,” Tanya Eastman, director of education and training at the North STAR Center, said in a statement. “We hope that attendees walk away with concrete examples of how to address these challenges that many organizations are facing. Our goal is to further the conversation and our guests, Mark Britz, Christie Andrus-Nakano, Dr. Corey Campbell, and Joey Marie Horton will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to this discussion.”
The event is free and open to the public. Online registration is required, and details can be found on North STAR’s website at www.thenorthstarcenter.org or by calling 315-788-5631.
