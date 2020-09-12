OSWEGO — Megan Beck has joined the Upstate Hearing Inc. team at the Oswego location.
She is a graduate of Cayuga Community College, holding an associates degree with a math/health science major. During her time in school she has been involved in the Oswego community through dedicating a year to volunteer work with Oswego Hospital as well as many fundraisers and benefits associated with her latest job at Woodchuck Bar and Grill.
Beck joins Kristopher Rookey and Clayton Andrews, entering Upstate Hearing Inc. as a registered Hearing Aid Dispenser trainee.
She will be under the supervision of Andrews throughout her Dispenser training.
Andrews is approved by the New York Sate Bureau of Education to provide Beck with the necessary tools and training to become a licensed Hearing Aid Dispenser in the state of New York.
Beck is the daughter of Clayton and Caroline Andrews.
