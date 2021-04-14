OSWEGO — Clayton Andrews at Upstate Hearing Solutions of Oswego has been in the hearing health care industry for more than 30 years and has accrued extensive experience in the field.
He has traveled across the United States and the world honing his trade during this time. While working for corporate America, he had a vision of opening up a private hearing aid practice to improve the lives of the hearing impaired. His goal being to bring affordable hearing healthcare and state-of-the-art hearing instruments to the people of his beloved hometown of Oswego.
Over the past two years, Andrews has been pursuing that dream and has helped hundreds of people in our community to hear better. Due to the unpresidented growth and success of the business, Megan Beck, daughter of Caroline and Clayton Andrews, has now joined the family business.
Beck joins Upstate Hearing Solutions as a registered Hearing Aid Dispenser trainee under the license and supervision of Andrews. Andrews is approved by the NYS Bureau of Education to provide Beck with the knowledge and training to become a licensed Hearing Aid Dispenser in the state of New York. In these past few months, the team of Andrews and Beck have invested in new state-of-the-art testing equipment, earwax removal and equipment. While Beck is completing her apprenticeship program, she has dual purpose of patient coordinator and office manager as well as co-owner of Upstate Hearing Solutions.
Open from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., they are accepting new patients for testing, wax removal, hearing protection and hearing aid prescription for all who need it. They are located at 45 1/2 W. Bridge St., Oswego. They can be reached at their office phone number of 315-602-0251.
Give Upstate Hearing Solutions a call today to start the journey towards better hearing health. At Upstate Hearing Solutions, where you hear your best for a lot less!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.