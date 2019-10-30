SYRACUSE — Fresh milk from Byrne Dairy will be processed and bottled by a new dairy company from Buffalo when it acquires the Byrne Dairy plant in Syracuse.
Upstate Niagara Cooperative Inc. on Wednesday announced its agreement to purchase Byrne Dairy’s fresh dairy products plant and distribution centers in Watertown, Albany, Binghamton, Buffalo, Rochester and Utica. The Buffalo cooperative expects to close on its acquisition within 40 days.
Byrne Dairy processed several products, fresh milk, flavored milk, creams, eggnog and juices, at the Syracuse plant.
Eva Balazs, director of marketing for Upstate Niagara, said the Buffalo cooperative will now make those fresh products while keeping the Byrne Dairy brand and stocking them in Byrne Dairy stores.
The acquisition does not include the stores, Byrne Dairy’s ice cream, its cultured and extended shelf life products, or its other plants.
Ms. Balazs said Upstate Niagara wanted to enter markets in Eastern New York, prompting the planned acquisition.
“We will continue to offer customers the products they expect,” Ms. Balazs said.
Upstate Niagara is one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the country with about 340 member farms, including some in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties. Workers at its plants in New York and Pennsylvania, including one in North Lawrence, process fluid milk, flavored milk, cream, flavored dip, sour cream and other products under the Upstate Farms, Valley Farms and other brands.
