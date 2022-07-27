A worker grinds a weld on a safe being manufactured at Liberty Safe Company on March 22 in Payson, Utah. Economists expect gross domestic product grew an annualized 0.4% in the April-June period. George Frey/Getty Images/TNS

The U.S. economy may have eked out modest growth in the second quarter, skirting back-to-back quarterly contractions, but rising at a tepid enough pace to feed concerns of an eventual downturn.

Economists expect gross domestic product grew an annualized 0.4% in the April-June period, which on the surface would be an improvement after the 1.6% drop in the first quarter. However, the breakdown of second-quarter GDP may illustrate a more concerning softening of demand.

