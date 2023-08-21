WATERTOWN — The new owner of Renzi Foodservice is proceeding with a major expansion at the food distribution center in the City Center Industrial Park.
In a news release Monday, the new owners, US Foods Holding Corp., announced that it has started construction on the expansion of the company’s newly acquired 110,000 square-foot facilities off South Bellew Avenue.
The project had been planned before US Foods acquired Renzi Foodservice in July.
The expansion will provide 10,000 square feet of additional loading dock space for eight new refrigerated loading bays to further enhance fleet logistics efficiencies and support the company’s growing customer base in the region, according to US Foods.
“We look forward to the many opportunities this expansion will offer existing and new customers across the upstate New York region,” said Joe Downey, general manager, Renzi Foodservice.
In the news release, Downey said the investment is in support of Renzi associates, its customers and the community.
“We are excited to take the next step in this commitment as we continue to deliver on our long-range plan to enhance our position within the region,” he said.
Renzi Foodservice has nearly 300 employees and continues to hire in advance of the completion of the expansion project.
The expansion project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.
Marshall Weir, the deputy executive director for Jefferson County Economic Development said Monday he was aware that the new owner planned to proceed with the improvements.
“It’s great news,” he said.
Renzi Foodservice had arranged a tax abatement package with the JCEDC’s sister organization, the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency, so the new owner will have to go back to the JCIDA to make adjustments to the tax program because of the change in ownership.
“It’s an administrative thing,” Weir said.
The acquisition enables US Foods — one of America’s leading foodservice distributors — to further expand its reach into central and upstate New York where the company does not have a distribution center.
Doing business on the New York Stock Exchange as USFD, US Foods is one of America’s leading foodservice distributors, partnering with about 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed.
At one time, the Renzi project was going to consist of a 38,000-square-foot expansion, but issues with wetlands on the site delayed the construction.
