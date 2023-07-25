WATERTOWN — With the acquisition closing two weeks ago, US Foods Holding Corp. now owns the former Renzi Foodservice facility in the City Center Industrial Park that it purchased for $7,014,000.

Two weeks ago, US Foods, one of the largest food service distributors in the country, announced that it had completed the acquisition of Renzi Foodservice, a family-owned food distributor that started in Watertown in 1977.

