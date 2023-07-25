WATERTOWN — With the acquisition closing two weeks ago, US Foods Holding Corp. now owns the former Renzi Foodservice facility in the City Center Industrial Park that it purchased for $7,014,000.
Two weeks ago, US Foods, one of the largest food service distributors in the country, announced that it had completed the acquisition of Renzi Foodservice, a family-owned food distributor that started in Watertown in 1977.
Terms of purchasing the Renzi business have not been disclosed by the parties.
The Jefferson County clerk’s office released the purchase price last week for the property at 901 Rail Drive in the industrial park.
As part of the deal, US Foods acquired the 118,000-square-foot facility, built in 2005, on 21 acres in the industrial park. Two small vacant lots were also part of the deal with US Foods.
On the day of the closing, Renzi paid off the remaining money that it owed on a $500,000 loan from the Watertown Local Development Corp., also known as the Watertown Trust
In recent years, Renzi planned to construct a 38,000-square-foot addition to the warehousing and office facilities in the industrial park.
The company reconfigured its parking lot and entrance to make it easier to get its fleet of trucks in and out of the property.
Watertown Trust CEO Donald W. Rutherford said he doesn’t know whether the new company will proceed with the 38,000-square-foot expansion.
After US Foods took over the Watertown food distributor, Renzi co-owners John and Jude Renzi left the company.
Doing business on the New York Stock Exchange as USFD, US Foods is one of America’s leading food service distributors, partnering with about 250,000 restaurants and food service operators.
The acquisition enables US Foods to further expand its reach into central and upstate New York where the company did not have a distribution center.
The purchase brought 2,300 accounts into US Foods’ fold. Renzi’s customers included Fort Drum, independent restaurants, health care facilities, schools, government organizations and convenience stores.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.