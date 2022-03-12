CARTHAGE — It’s nearly spring and the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing for the May 27 opening of the Carthage Farmers Market.
This year there will be a few changes, including new hours of operation.
Rebecca J. Wallen, chamber executive director and farmers market manager, said current vendors were asked for input on hours.
“Then we took to social media and asked the community if they would like later hours and they replied with an astounding, ‘Yes,’” Ms. Wallen said. “So we decided to make the switch and try an evening market to better fit the needs of the community.”
Starting Memorial Day weekend, the market at the pavilion at the end of Riverside Drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. every Friday until the second week of October.
The market manager said by shopping at the local market, “You are supporting a friend, a neighbor, a local community member.”
“We have a beautiful market situated next to the scenic Black River, with great views and wonderful local vendors that have a passion for bringing fresh, local products to the Carthage community,” Ms. Wallen said. “It makes for a great day out.”
The market is accepting new vendors and there will be an informational meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 21 at the Carthage Elks Lodge, 511 Fulton St. Current vendors are encouraged to attend, as well as anyone who is interested in becoming a vendor.
“We are always looking to expand and grow,” Ms. Wallen said.
Vendors must grow their produce within the tri-county area, and craft vendors must sell homemade items.
Food vendors are encouraged to apply. The market is also seeking musicians to provide family-friendly entertainment at the market from 4 to 6 p.m. The paid entertainers from all musical genres are scheduled for performances.
Nonprofit organizations are invited to set up at the market free of charge. All nonprofits must be approved by the market manager prior to setting up.
For more information about the market or to submit an application, visit the chamber’s website, www.carthageny.info, or call 315-493-3590.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.