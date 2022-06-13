MASSENA — Anglers competing in the 2022 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Championship will be hitting the St. Lawrence River in August, and vendors have an opportunity to be part of the excitement.
A limited number of spots are available for Aug. 20 and 21 at the Massena Intake, where the anglers will launch and return with their catches at the end of the day. The cost is free to vendors who are selected, with a maximum of 10-foot by 10-foot spots.
Forms are available on the Explore Massena website, wdt.me/Explore_Massena, and an event committee will determine what vendors will have an opportunity to set up for either day, or the entire weekend. Those who are selected will be notified by the committee. The last day to submit is July 20.
The 2022 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Championship runs from Aug. 16 to 21 and features 25 anglers taking part in professional bass fishing’s premier five-fish limit circuit.
Town of Massena Tourism Director Donald R. Meissner said organizers want the event to be a family affair that can be enjoyed by everyone and not just the anglers.
“The week that we’re talking about is the national championship event, the biggest event we’ve ever brought up here. It’s a really big weekend. So, we’re really concentrating our efforts to bring crowds in because we’re going to have things that are hopefully going to please the crowds,” he said.
Other events include live music, fireworks, a children’s fishing tournament and more as a committee continues to plan for the week.
“We have kids from the area that we’re trying to get to come and perform before we have a big band in the evening. So we’re trying to do as much as we can to make this even bigger than the events Waddington has done so it isn’t more of the same. It’s something really special and unique,” Mr. Meissner said.
All of the events will take place at the Massena Intake except for the kid’s fishing tournament. They’ll be casting their lines at the Wilson Hill causeway.
“But afterwards, the kids that catch the tagged fish are going to be able to come up on stage and be at the national weigh-ins. So, we’re going to want the families to come back to the intake,” he said.
To make the event even more special, Major League Fishing is giving away a free four-wheeler on Aug. 21.
“It’s not a paid raffle. You don’t have to pay one cent to enter this. Everybody has a chance at that, but they have to be at the weigh-ins to win it. We’re going to try to come up with some big prize for people on Saturday as well,” Mr. Meissner said. “There’s a reason for all of this. We want people there so the TV cameras can capture the crowd. We want to get as big a crowd as possible.”
