FULTON - The Oswego County Workforce New York Career Center has been awarded the NYS Veterans Program Office Incentive Award for its success in helping veterans with employment services.
The award was presented to Brian Hotaling, Supervisor of Labor Services with the state Department of Labor, at the Fulton Career Center, 200 N. Second St.
Rachel Pierce, Director of Employment and Training for Oswego County Workforce New York, said the award is presented to offices that have a high percentage of veterans who achieve successful employment or training outcomes through the career center.
“We had 233 veterans, spanning all branches of the military, register for our services between July 2019 and June 2020, which was the period this award focused on,” said Pierce. “They ranged in age from 21 to 84. Some are newly-separated veterans seeking assistance to start their civilian careers, and others are long-removed from their military services but find themselves unemployed and searching for new employment.”
Veterans and eligible spouses receive priority of service at the career center.
“Veterans bring a strong work ethic and loyalty to the table in their search for employment,” said Pierce. “Our staff focuses on providing a high level of services to veterans so they can reach their employment and training goals.”
County Legislator Roy Reehil (District 5, Constantia), Chairman of the Legislature’s Human Services Committee in 2020, said the county’s two Workforce NY Career Centers provide a wealth of resources for people who are looking for jobs, want to upgrade their training, or change careers. The centers are located at the County Branch Office Building at 200 N. Second St., Fulton, and the County Department of Social Services at 100 Spring St., Mexico.
“This award is well-deserved. Our career centers help community members access the tools they need to manage their careers,” said Legislator Reehil. “They are dedicated to helping county residents find paths to self-sufficiency.”
Services include tools to help clients explore new career pathways, assistance with writing resumes, work readiness skills, and referrals to occupational training and veterans services.
“Job seekers can assess their current skill levels, get help with resumes and get job referrals,” said Legislator Reehil. “People who are already employed can use the career centers to advance their careers or change jobs. Services are also offered to help employers find skilled workers.”
Programs are available for adults, individuals laid off from a job, and youth, ranging from self-help to more intensive staff-assisted services. Eligibility requirements will vary.
The County Legislature’s Human Services Committee oversees the Department of Social Services, Office for the Aging, Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, and Oswego County Veterans Services Agency. In addition to Legislator Reehil, members of the Human Services Committee in 2020 included committee vice chair Bradley Trudell (District 7, Mexico); Tom Drumm (District 16, Oswego); James Karasek (District 22, Granby); Tim Stahl (District 20, Oswego); Herbert Yerdon (District 2, Richland); and Michael Yerdon (District 1, Redfield).
For more information on employment and training programs, visit https://ocwny.org/, email ocwny@oswegocounty.com, or call 315-591-9000 weekdays.
