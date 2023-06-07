CANTON — The town and village have had their intervenor statuses approved for the proposed 240-megawatt solar project being developed by EDF Renewables southwest of the village.
Each government was awarded $90,000 from a $240,000 fund EDF was required to make available.
Intervenors, organizations or governments that want to have a say or that believe they will be affected by the project can use the money to hire engineers, attorneys and other experts to review the application and comment on its completeness and findings.
During a public information Zoom call Tuesday night, EDF representatives announced that the company had received a 46-page notice of incomplete application from the New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting.
EDF filed the application on March 31. The application consists of 85 separate documents on the ORES website.
The documents can be found by visiting ores.ny.gov/permit-applications and clicking the Rich Road Solar link.
Notification of an incomplete application is typical, Laura Bomyea Darling of the law firm Young/Sommer said during a Zoom presentation Tuesday night.
“There is some back and forth that goes on with ORES,” Ms. Darling said. “Incomplete statuses happen a lot.”
EDF has 60 days to revise its application.
“No project has ever been deemed complete on the first submission; it’s common to get comments and submit revised portions,” Jack Honor, EDF’s director of development, wrote in an email to the Times in May.
EDF has 60 days to revise its application and ORES has 60 days to review the revision.
On Tuesday night’s Zoom call, Jonathan Geldard, a project developer for EDF, laid out a timeline for the project.
EDF expects to have its application accepted by early 2024, when it begins working on construction design and negotiating Payments in Lieu of Taxes and Host Community Benefits agreements.
Construction is expected to begin in 2025 and commercial operation will start in 2026.
Mr. Geldard said the company expects to pay $24 million to Canton Central School District, St. Lawrence County and the Town of Canton over the estimated 35-year life of the project.
He said about 300 people will be employed at the peak of construction. Four people will be permanently employed once the project is in operation to keep the arrays working.
Haylee Ferington, a community relations representative for EDF, said the company has contributed to the community since 2022. She cited donations to youth athletic teams, Renewal House, and Canton’s Winterfest.
The company also gave SUNY Canton $20,000 for its solar array project and donated $20,000 for energy efficiency improvements for Canton households to be administered by the Adirondack North Country Association.
The EDF representative answered a handful of questions from people on the Zoom call.
The questioners wanted to know about zoning waivers the company was seeking, if local labor will be used for construction and who decides where money will be donated.
The zoning waivers are minor, like using barbed wire on a small amount of fencing contrary to town codes.
Local labor will be used if possible. New York State will require union workers.
The company’s community relations team will work with local groups to find worthwhile projects and organizations to support.
