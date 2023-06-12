MASSENA — The village of Massena is ahead of the game in sales tax revenue, according to Treasurer Kevin M. Felt.
He said the village’s latest check was for $555,283, a 9.8% increase from the $505,911 they received for the same quarter last year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
Periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: June 12, 2023 @ 8:51 pm
MASSENA — The village of Massena is ahead of the game in sales tax revenue, according to Treasurer Kevin M. Felt.
He said the village’s latest check was for $555,283, a 9.8% increase from the $505,911 they received for the same quarter last year.
“Year to date, we received just over $1.8 million. The same time last year, we received $1.66 million. So, we’re $147,538 for the year (approximately 9.8%),” Mr. Felt said.
He also reported on the village’s tax roll, which is being completed by the St. Lawrence County Real Property Office.
“As of right now, it looks like our final tax rates for the village of Massena portion is going to be $16.672678 (per $1,000 of assessed value). The West Massena portion is going to be $21.604034, and the Norfolk section is $20.451831,” he said.
Mr. Felt said those numbers could change slightly if there were any changes in the assessment roll or settlements the county needed to adjust.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said he was curious about why West Massena’s tax rate increased the most.
“It likely has to do with the equalization rate,” Mr. Felt said, suggesting that was another issue.
“I’ve been dealing with that equalization rate now for close to 20 years and I still don’t get it,” Mr. Paquin said.
Mr. Felt said the equalization rate was “basically New York state saying this is how much the state thinks that the assessed value should be for this entity. They look and see what the total assessments are for that area and they say, ‘No, you’re only at 81% of what they should be.’ It’s just based on that. The state’s goal is to have everybody constantly revaled to be at 100%, which is kind of uniform fairness for everybody.”
He said, when reassessments aren’t done for a number of years, “that gap starts to get bigger and bigger, and that’s when that equalization rate continues to go down and down as values continue to be increased.”
“It’s a tough science to understand,” he said.
During their meeting, trustees also approved a resolution that authorized Mr. Felt to re-levy unpaid sewer use charges plus penalties of $173,204.44; unpaid water charges plus penalties of $216,314.65; and unpaid trash collection and other charges plus penalties of $196,629.04; totaling $620,112.38.
“This amount is up $63,711.48 from the $683,823.86 re-levied last year,” Mr. Felt said. “The reason for the large jump was last year we were not allowed to re-levy water amounts (because of a pandemic moratorium).”
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Reporter/Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.