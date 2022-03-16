MASSENA — A firm with Watertown offices has been hired by Massena village officials to provide grant consulting and administrative services.
During their meeting on Tuesday, trustees approved awarding the work to LaBella Associates.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said trustees looked at all the responses to a request for proposals.
“We decided on LaBella Associates, which has a Watertown office, not to exceed $25,000 a year for grant services,” he said.
He said the firm will be paid using a portion of the village’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“They had a great deal of experience with downtown revitalization grants as they led the small city of Batavia through it. So, I was impressed with that,” Mr. Paquin said.
Strategic Development Specialists LLC had been performing the service since the company was first contracted by the village in 2015. Village officials had issued an RFP for grant-writing services in May 2015, and Strategic Development Specialists was one of four firms that submitted proposals.
During a 2020 meeting, trustees authorized a one-year extension to the annual professional services agreement at $4,500 a month for June, July and August 2020, and $4,250 per month for the remainder of the term. Funding for the service comes from the village budget’s economic development line item.
During a meeting in July, trustees agreed to a six-month extension, running from June 16 to Dec. 16, at a rate of $4,250 per month.
According to the RFP, the village was “seeking assistance with grant consulting, possible application for new grants, and administration of select previous and current grants (from) federal, state and local entities, which relate to various functions of village government.”
The village anticipated an agreement of one year, with an option to renew, according to the RFP.
The village was seeking a firm and staff with experience in possible grant identification, grant writing, grant award administration, and the capacity and resources “to complete the assignments in an expeditious manner.” Firms must have secured at least $10 million in grant funding for clients in the past three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.