Massena working out new rules for food trucks in the village

Massena village trustees will take public comments on state-mandated changes to the local law governing mobile food vendors and food trucks. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Massena village trustees will take public comments at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15 on state-mandated changes to the local law governing mobile food vendors and food trucks.

The state is enacting new regulations for food preparation vehicles, and municipalities have until Dec. 30 to come up with local language addressing required inspections and paperwork.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.