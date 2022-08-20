MASSENA — The village of Massena saw less fourth quarter sales tax revenue from St. Lawrence County than it did a year ago, but the village still finished in the black for the fiscal year, according to treasurer Kevin M. Felt.
He told trustees that the village received $545,457, which was a $42,014, or 7.15% decrease from the same period last year. That brought the village’s total tax revenue for the 2021-22 fiscal year to $2,206,951.
“This is an overall increase of $52,482, or 2.44% from the amount received last year. In terms of the budget, we came in $181,951 over the budgeted amount of $2,025,000,” Mr. Felt said.
He said it was difficult to gauge sales tax revenue from the county.
“I have no idea where the trend is going. I think everybody was kind of surprised with this last quarter. So, we’ll find out what the next quarter brings,” he said.
Trustee Francis J. Carvel wondered if it could be attributed to stimulus funds that had been distributed to eligible individuals and families.
Mr. Felt said that could be a possibility, along with inflation.
“Now, stimulus has dried up to where people aren’t doing the spending. Now that the way inflation is going, they’ve cut back on the discretionary that they can. I think another part of this too, I did read an article that talked about how the gas tax is being reduced. It’s obviously going to reduce the taxes that we receive, too,” he said.
Mr. Felt also reported on the status of tax collection efforts.
“Through close of business Friday, we had collected just over $6 million in property taxes,” he said.
That’s about 88.5% of the total adjusted warrant of $6,792,589.
“The percentage last year at this time was 91.39%. But those numbers are kind of skewed a little bit because we have re-levies in there this year for water that wasn’t there last year. So, that kind of skews the numbers,” Mr. Felt said.
He said payments will continue to be collected until the end of September, after which unpaid taxes will be turned over to the county.
“We’re doing the second notice right now to try to get those mailed out to everybody that has not paid anything yet. Those will be going out here probably by the end of the week,” he said.
