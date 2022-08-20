Pixabay

MASSENA — The village of Massena saw less fourth quarter sales tax revenue from St. Lawrence County than it did a year ago, but the village still finished in the black for the fiscal year, according to treasurer Kevin M. Felt.

He told trustees that the village received $545,457, which was a $42,014, or 7.15% decrease from the same period last year. That brought the village’s total tax revenue for the 2021-22 fiscal year to $2,206,951.

