MASSENA — Village officials are following the lead of their counterparts on the Massena Town Board in proposing a moratorium on cryptocurrency mining operations.
For the village, it would include any cryptocurrency mining operations within the village limits.
The town imposed a moratorium that has been extended several times, most recently until Feb. 28. The board was scheduled to discuss the moratorium extension again during a public hearing before its monthly meeting Wednesday.
“This has been a topic in the town for quite some time now,” Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire told village trustees Tuesday. “Although our code is a little different, we do have some things in there regarding storage containers and things like that.”
Mr. LeBire said the village should consider a similar moratorium on future cryptocurrency mining operations.
“I thought it would be wise for us to consider also doing the moratorium, giving us time to look at our code and seeing, if changes are needed, what changes need to be made,” he said.
He reviewed the language town officials had initially used when they approved their first moratorium to use as a guide for any potential changes in the village code. He proposed holding a public hearing during the village’s next meeting on March 15 to adopt a six-month moratorium that would expire at the end of September.
“That would allow us to get with people like Foreman (Aaron T.) Hardy, get with the attorney and make sure that our code is sufficient and, if not, make any suggested changes to the board for their consideration to get it where we need to be. This one gives us six months,” Mr. LeBire said.
Mr. Hardy serves as the village’s code enforcement officer.
According to the proposed resolution, “the Village Board believes that such a moratorium will protect the public interest and welfare of the residents of the Village until such comprehensive regulations are adopted.”
The village defines cryptocurrency mining as “the commercial process by which cryptocurrency transactions are verified and added to the public ledger, known as the block chain, and also the means through which new units of cryptocurrencies are released, through the use of server farms employing data processing equipment.”
The proposed resolution defines server farms as “three or more interconnected computers housed together in a single facility whose primary function is to perform cryptocurrency mining or associated data processing.”
