CLAYTON — After years of lawsuits, the owners of the Thousand Islands Inn and the village of Clayton have agreed to a settlement.
The village, through its insurance companies, will pay $350,000 to property owners Jamie H. Weinberg and Bradford J. Minnick.
On Thursday, Mayor Norma J. Zimmer said she was happy to see the end of the legal battle, which has been making its way through the courts since 2015.
“It’s really great to have years of litigation behind us,” she said.
“We’re hoping to see the inn restored to its former glory in the near future,” she added. “We’ll work with the current owners, or if they choose to move on now, the future owner to see if we can get this thing renovated.”
Neither Mr. Minnick nor Mr. Weinberg could be reached for comment Thursday.
The Thousand Islands Inn, which describes itself as the originator of Thousand Island salad dressing, has sat dormant on Riverside Drive in downtown Clayton for many years. Mr. Weinberg and Mr. Minnick bought the property in 2013, with plans to renovate it and reopen it.
However, the village sued the pair in state Supreme Court in 2015, alleging several building code violations, and all work on the building stopped. In 2017, the couple initiated their lawsuit against the village in federal court, alleging the village and its code enforcement officer were infringing on their civil rights.
In the years since the lawsuits began, the building hasn’t changed, even as major projects to rebuild streets, remove overhead wiring, renovate a nearby park and build a massive new hotel have come and gone. A sign reading “The TI Inn will rise again!” was taped to one window, and some exterior maintenance work has been done.
The Facebook page and website established by Mr. Minnick and Mr. Weinberg for the TI Inn both remain active, promising to bring a “boutique hotel with an ‘affordable decadence’ restaurant,” piano bar and 12-room hotel. The inn has also hosted an annual reading of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, although the reading has not been hosted in Clayton since 2019.
According to legal documents, the federal courts were informed that a settlement had been reached on Nov. 1, and gave the two parties until Jan. 28 to file their stipulations of discontinuance. That motion, through which both parties agree to discontinue the lawsuit, will be the last step to ending the legal battle.
