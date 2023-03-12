Header Header

A customer views handguns for sale at Knob Creek Gun Range in West Point, Kentucky, U.S., on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Bloomberg photo by Jon Cherry

Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. have decided to pause implementing a plan that activists had hoped would track firearm sales and help curb gun violence.

The payments giants -- along with Discover Financial Services and American Express Co. — are delaying the work after a series of bills in state legislatures targeted the International Organization for Standardization’s new merchant category code. The MCC was created to be used when processing transactions for gun and ammunition stores.

