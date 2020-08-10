MASSENA — The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall makes its stop Thursday at the St. Lawrence Centre mall in Massena, and mall officials are looking for volunteers to stand at the wall in shifts to read the names of the people who are listed on the wall.
Mall Manager Erica Leonard said she envisions that readers would be needed from approximately 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while the wall is in Massena. They’ll have a book with the names of those who are listed on the wall.
“They’ll just stand and read the name, have a moment of silence and then read the next name,” she said.
It’s not a requirement to have the names read, but she said it gives a special meaning to the wall’s visit.
“It really gives it that extra touch and the extra emotion that needs to go along with it,” she said.
Paper will be available so visitors can do rubbings of names from the wall. Barricades and markings on the pavement will be set up to indicate where individuals can stand.
“Everybody will need to social distance at least 6 feet and wear masks when they’re there,” Ms. Leonard said.
Anyone who’s interested in reading can contact the mall at 315-764-1001 for more information or to volunteer.
The wall, which is being sponsored by the St. Lawrence Centre mall, will be on display from Thursday to Monday.
American Legion Riders of Post 925 in Norfolk and other interested groups will be meeting at the wall at 6 a.m. Thursday in Saranac Lake and escorting it to Massena. Anyone interested in joining the escort to Massena can meet at 6 a.m. at the National Grid lot in Saranac Lake. The wall is expected to arrive at the mall between 8 and 9 a.m. that morning. The wall will be set up in the parking lot in front of the food court doors.
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is part of the Vietnam and All Veterans of Brevard, a nonprofit organization that was formed and incorporated in December 1985 in Brevard County, Florida.
The wall is a 3/5 scale of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. It stands 6 feet tall at the center and covers almost 300 feet from end to end.
More information about the wall can be found at www.travelingwall.us/.
