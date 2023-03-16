Member vote set for chamber consolidation

A vote to consolidate St. Lawrence County chambers of commerce is tentatively set for April 20. Under the plan, the chambers in Massena, Ogdensburg and Canton would become part of the county chamber. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — A vote to consolidate St. Lawrence County chambers of commerce is tentatively set for April 20.

St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Benjamin R. Dixon updated the Massena Town Board on the latest timeline during Wednesday’s meeting. Under the plan, the chambers in Massena, Ogdensburg and Canton would become part of the county chamber.

