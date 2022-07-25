WADDINGTON — Village residents are unhappy about their branch of Community Bank closing, according to Waddington Mayor Michael J. Zagrobelny.
Community Bank announced last Friday that it will be closing two St. Lawrence County branches, in Ogdensburg and Waddington, effective Sept. 30.
Upon receiving the news, Mr. Zagrobelny wrote to Community Bank Senior Vice President Hal Wentworth, expressing how unhappy he and village residents are about the decision.
“I can assure you through the calls I have received and my conversations around the village that the community and your ‘valued customers’ are anything but happy about the closure of the Waddington branch,” Mr. Zagrobelny wrote. “Amazingly, your letter thanks customers, appreciates the business, and touts your commitment to communities while applying more and more lipstick to the pig.”
In the letter, Mr. Zagrobelny revealed he found out about the closing of the branch only because the village government is a customer.
“As I would have preferred that Community Bank officials contact local government to discuss the impact of your closure, we were not afforded that courtesy and now must write in defense of the branch after decisions have been made,” Mr. Zagrobelny wrote.
He went on to describe Waddington, emphasizing the difficulties that may arise for the village’s aging population without a local bank.
“The letter we received directs us to bank at the ‘nearby’ Madrid branch which is 10 miles from the center of the village,” Mr. Zagrobelny wrote. “If you do visit Waddington, I encourage you to visit in mid-January or any winter month when the main road from Waddington to Madrid is buffeted by snow and wind whipping across barren farm fields. The trip can be quite treacherous.”
“Your letter also encourages digital banking tools as a solution to traveling to a branch location,” he continued. “I don’t think I have to tell you that much of our population would rather brave driving through a blizzard than navigating digital banking.”
According to Mr. Zagrobelny, the Waddington branch is only open three days a week, and those days are very busy.
He also highlighted that the town and village of Waddington have some of the lowest tax rates in the county and that the village will be considering the economic impact of “corporate decisions,” which may result in customers moving their business elsewhere.
“I encourage you and your management team to reconsider the closing of the Waddington branch, and I will be encouraging our residents to contact you with their own concerns,” Mr. Zagrobelny wrote.
