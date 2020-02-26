WADDINGTON — A wooden truss manufacturer has been approved for a loan of up to $300,000 to renovate their existing facility on Lincoln Avenue through the St. Lawrence River Valley Redevelopment Agency.
Structural Wood Corporation, dba Roll Lock Truss, 243 Lincoln Ave., was approved for the loan on Friday through a resolution by the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency’s Local Development Corporation.
The redevelopment agency adopted its resolution approving the loan on Jan. 21.
The funding will be used to both renovate the existing facility and acquire adjacent land to provide additional inventory storage along with a larger and safer delivery area.
The renovation of the facility will also provide improvements to the production area with expansions to the existing truss table and lumber tree, reconfiguration of a previously unheated area with four garage doors and heating.
IDA Executive Director Patrick J. Kelly said the improvements to the facility necessitate the purchase of two pieces of equipment, a tractor with a knuckle boom and a truss trailer. The project will allow the company to increase production and delivery capabilities to meet existing demand and allow for sales growth in addition to employment of three new full-time equivalent employees, Mr. Kelly said.
Under the terms and conditions of the loan, Structural Wood would also maintain 34 full-time employees, show $82,000 in company equity and an existing RVRDA loan to the corporation will also be subordinated to Community Bank N.A.
There will also be a second mortgage and assignment of rents and leases subordinate to Community Bank on 231 and 243 Lincoln Ave.; a second lien position subordinate to Community Bank on all machinery and equipment, furniture and fixtures, inventory, accounts receivable and general intangibles of Structural Wood; an unlimited personal guaranty of Structural Wood designers Michael J. Wood and Peter Reiter and; a corporate guarantee of Structural Wood Corporation.
Mr. Wood and Mr. Reiter were not immediately available to comment on the loan Wednesday morning.
“The IDA has had a long relationship with Structural Wood,” Mr. Kelly said. “The IDA Local Development Corporation and St. Lawrence River Valley Redevelopment Agency provided funding to the company as part of a company expansion and ownership transition in 2011 and we stay in regular contact with them as part of our ongoing company contact and retention efforts.
“Structural Wood is strong local, and growing, manufacturer and are a key employer both for Waddington and for St. Lawrence County, we are excited to participate with them in another project,” Mr. Kelly said.
Structural Wood Corporation was incorporated in January 1984, the company manufactures wooden roof trusses as its main product and also manufactures wall panels, designs and sells flooring systems, and provides sales and services for residential and commercial garage doors and serves all of Northern New York state including St. Lawrence, Franklin, Jefferson, Clinton, and Essex counties as wells as the northern half of Vermont.
