WADDINGTON — The village of Waddington was named as one of three municipalities in the north country to receive funding through the first round of the NY Forward initiative.
On Monday, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced the NY Forward winners, a program created to invigorate downtowns in the state’s smaller and rural communities. The state has allocated $100 million in funding for the first round of the initiative, with $2.25 million of the allocated funds going to Waddington.
Waddington Mayor Mike Zagrobelny said he is not sure what the $2.25 million will be going toward yet but it will be one of many projects listed on the village’s application.
“It has to be used in the downtown area but the proposal we put in had a lot more projects than what $2.25 million would cover,” Mr. Zagrobelny said. “The next step on this is the state actually helps the community on which projects to pursue and how to go about them.”
Waddington’s application listed several possible projects including renovations to the Clark House, construction of a new museum, renovations to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, streetscape improvements on Main Street, and more.
“Another unique idea we put on there was putting a signature landmark at the end of Main Street,” Mr. Zagrobelny said. “Right now, at the end of Main Street there is a sewer pump station which folks are doing their best to make look attractive, but it’s still a little building. An idea we had was to try to transform that to something on the waterfront that will draw people’s eyes like a lighthouse.”
A revolving loan fund for business owners on Main Street is another possibility.
“The bottom line is, all the money needs to be spent on Main Street,” Mr. Zagrobelny said. “It’s a matter of paring it down to the projects that are going to do the most to promote economic development and make Main Street a more attractive place.”
Regardless of what project is funded, Mr. Zagrobelny is confident any of them would benefit the community.
“If we can bring in more businesses to Main Street, that will improve the services for residents and it will help our tax base in the village,” he said. “If we make Main Street more attractive for tourism then that has a benefit to the other businesses in our town. The majority of the businesses are owned by Waddington locals so any economic benefit they see, really gets shared to the rest of the village.”
The village will work with the state to decide which projects the funding will go toward.
“I’m incredibly grateful to the governor and the state for recognizing northern New York and Waddington are important,” Mr. Zagrobelny said. “And to recognize how badly we need the support of upstate government to make our economy grow. You can see it if you go into downtown Waddington right now, there are construction vehicles everywhere because we’re able to upgrade our 100-year-old sewage and storm water system thanks to a grant from the REDI fund in 2019.”
That project is underway through the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.
Mr. Zagrobelny said without these types of grants, small communities like Waddington would have to raise taxes to make needed improvements.
“The only way to do that without support of the state is to raise taxes by leaps and bounds,” he said. “So, we are very grateful that folks at the state level are recognizing that smaller towns like Waddington need some help and when we are given that opportunity, it doesn’t go unnoticed.”
Cape Vincent in Jefferson County was awarded $4.5 million from NY Forward. Lyons Falls in Lewis County was awarded $2.25 million. Lyons Falls has been working extensively on the cleanup and restoration of the former Lyons Falls Pulp and Paper Mill property as a way to revitalize its waterfront on the Black and Moose rivers.
