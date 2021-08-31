Walgreens bumps pay to $15 amid acute worker shortage in U.S.

Walgreens Boots Alliance will boost the starting wage for its U.S. employees to $15 an hour, becoming the latest retailer to sweeten compensation amid a hiring crunch.
The company will start gradually increasing pay in October and expects to fully implement the new rate by November 2022. The Deerfield, Illinois-based company operates about 9,000 drugstores across the U.S.
Rewarding employees is “highly important to retaining and attracting a talented workforce, and to continuing to serve our critical role in community health care,” Walgreens Chief Executive Officer Rosalind Brewer said in a statement.
Walgreens follows U.S. retailers such as Target, Best Buy and Amazon.com, which have increased wages in recent years in order to stand out in a competitive job market. Walgreens’ main competitor, CVS Health Corp., earlier this summer announced it would bump starting pay to $15 an hour by July 2022.
The wage increase will cost Walgreens about $450 million over the next three years. Walgreens expects to partially absorb the expense through the normal course of business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.