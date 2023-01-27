CANTON — Walgreens, 97 East Main St., is closing on March 6.
Signs are posted on the door, at cash registers and near the pharmacy.
Updated: January 27, 2023 @ 9:19 pm
Walgreens corporate media relations department has not returned calls seeking comment.
According to the sign on the door, the pharmacy will close at 3 p.m. on March 6.
Prescription records are available at any Walgreens, including 173 Market St. in the Potsdam store.
The Canton store, recently, has gone through periods with no pharmacists available.
The store was opened in January 2018 as a Rite Aid store to replace a Rite Aid store that had been in the deteriorating Midtown Plaza.
While the store was under construction, Walgreens purchased 1,932 Rite Aid stores for $4.38 billion. Walgreen Co. is the second largest pharmacy store chain in the United States, behind CVS Health.
The 11,130-square-foot building is about twice the size of the original Rite Aid.
