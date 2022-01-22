OGDENSBURG — The Walgreens drug store, 908 State St., will be closing March 1. The store’s last day of business will be Feb. 28, according to Kris Lathan with Walgreens media relations.
“We have made the difficult decision to close this location, and there are a number of factors that we take into consideration prior to doing so including dynamics of the local market and changing buying habits of our customers,” Ms. Lathan said.
She said that prescription files will automatically transfer to other nearby Walgreens locations, and pharmacy patients will receive letters in the mail providing more information about their prescription records.
Walgreens stores remain in Canton, Potsdam and Massena in St. Lawrence County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.