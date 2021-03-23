Walmart Community Grant awarded to Fulton Block Builders

FULTON - Driving through Fulton, people will see Fulton Block Builder (FBB) signs and the results of neighbors coming together… one block at a time. Fresh paint and fresh pride adorns Fulton homes and neighborhoods.
“In spite of a global pandemic and the hardships it created, in 2020 90% of FBB participants completed their exterior home improvements and matched the FBB grant money with $3.5 to every $1 it awarded. This resulted in a total resident investment of over a half million dollars in 2020 alone,” Linda Eagan, FBB Administrative Director, said.
Since FBB started, in 2017, FBB has awarded nearly 800 Block Challenge grants with over two million dollars invested by the property owners. In addition, neighbors are getting to know neighbors, shared work is being completed, confidence is building and pride in the Fulton community is being voiced.
“This year, the FBB fundraising committee has a goal of $75,000,” Eagan stated. “We are seeking to raise $75,000 in order to meet the Richard S. Shineman Foundation $150,000 matching grant. Walmart’s support of our program is a big step in reaching that goal.”
“We support and invest in communities through local giving by supporting programs that strengthen community cohesion,” said Geoffrey Raponi, Granby Walmart store manager. “Fulton Block Builders is a program that is clearly strengthening our community and creating strong neighborly cohesion. Walmart is proud of the change FBB is bringing and pleased to add our support. Walmart believes that strengthening local communities creates value – for business as well as society. That’s why Walmart empowers each store to strengthen and support their local communities. These local grants are designed to address the unique needs of the communities where Walmart operates.”
FBB donations can be made on the website at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate/or with a check made payable to: CenterState CEO Foundation Inc.-Fulton Block Builders, 115 W. Fayette St., Syracuse, N.Y. 13202.
All donations are tax deductible and, because FBB operates with an all-volunteer staff, donations go directly to Block Challenge grants and promotion of the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.