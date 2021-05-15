WATERTOWN — Walmart and Costco may have taken the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and is now allowing vaccinated customers to shop in their stores without wearing masks, but likely nothing will change locally.
The president and chief executive officer of Walmart, John Furner, issued a memo to employees Friday writing that vaccinated customers won’t have to wear masks in Walmart or Costco, effective immediately. That goes for vaccinated employees, too, starting Tuesday.
But Walmart is following guidance from the CDC. Walmart stores in Jefferson County follow guidance from the state Department of Health, which has yet to issue its own guidance following the lift on mask restrictions from the CDC.
Mr. Furner’s memo states local and state ordinances that continue to require masks will be respected. That means masks will likely still be required in Walmart and Costco locally for the time being, said Scott A. Gray, chairman for the county Board of Legislators.
“There will be no change for the Walmarts locally,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.