Walmart announced Tuesday that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving this year in an effort to thank its employees for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones,” said John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart US. “We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts.”
The company’s Sam’s Club locations will be closed again on Thanksgiving as well. The stores will operate normal hours on the Wednesday before the holiday, and hours on the Friday afterward will be shared at a later date.
Walmart also announced Tuesday that it is paying out another cash bonus of $300 to full-time associates and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary associates. Associates employed by the company as of July 31 will qualify and the pay-out is set to be on Aug. 20. This is the third bonus Walmart has given to associates in 2020, totaling $1.1 billion in bonuses so far this year.
“Since the beginning of this pandemic, I’ve been so proud to see how our associates have pulled together to take care of each other and our members,” said Kathryn McLay, president and CEO of Sam’s Club. “These are extraordinary times, and our associates have lifted each other up in extraordinary ways, and we are so grateful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.