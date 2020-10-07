WATERTOWN — The town Planning Board again delayed taking action on a cell tower that’s planned to be built on outer Washington Street.
On Monday, the town of Watertown Planning Board took no action on the cell tower after residents provided more information about potential health risks associated with cell towers.
Verizon wants to build the 124-foot-tall tower at 19079 Route 11, behind the Rent-a-Wreck business.
A petition has been submitted to the Planning Board signed by 170 people expressing concerns or opposition to the cell tower.
Ed Donato, who lives at 18973 Watertown Center Loop, is organizing opposition to the cell tower.
“The fight will go,” he said in an email.
Last month, the Planning Board tabled the proposal so Verizon could provide more information about the tower after Mr. Donato and two others spoke at a public hearing.
The property is owned by businessman Jim Widrick, who plans to lease it to Verizon.
Mr. Donato is worried about the RF waves that would be generated by the cell tower causing cancer, contending cell towers have not been proven safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.