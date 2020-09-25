WATERTOWN — Despite a proposed compromise, a proposal to construct a commercial building in the 1300 block of Washington Street appears to be in jeopardy.
On Monday night, the majority of council proposed a compromise to designate the new building at 1348, 1352 and 1356 Washington St. in a Residence C zone.
The developers, Sundus and Sarah Latif, want to build a 11,532-square-foot mixed-use building and a 28-space parking lot at the site of two houses and a previously demolished house. The building would house a dental practice.
But neighbors have started circulating a petition that opposes the project, which means it will take a four-fifths super majority of council members to approve the project.
Sherman Street residents Scott Connell and Kim Dyke left Monday’s council meeting perplexed. They said they are against the compromise and remain opposed to the project.
“We got into the elevator afterward and wondered what the hell just happened,” Ms. Dyke said Thursday night.
Mr. Connell, who has lived at 1357 Sherman St. for 30 years, said he “was a little disappointed” with Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, accusing the mayor of getting Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson to go along with compromise.
On Thursday, Mayor Smith said he was unaware that neighbors were not happy with the compromise, adding he had not talked to them since Monday’s meeting.
As for support by council, councilwomen Lisa A. Ruggiero and Sarah V. Compo are supporting the neighbors’ wishes that the project will not move forward.
Councilwoman Compo said Thursday she understands why neighbors are against the project because they’ve lived on Sherman Street for so many years and it would be disruptive to the neighborhood.
It also appears there will not be enough support to get the compromise through the Planning Board. Needing four votes to pass, three Planning Board members have opposed the project.
Its chairman, Larry Coburn, is expected to again abstain from a vote on the project because he works for BCA Associates, the engineering firm that designed the building. In addition, the Planning Board currently has a vacancy on the seven-member board.
Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, said it’s been an “unusual” situation.
“I’m not sure where it’s all going to end up,” he said.
Neighbors have expressed concerns that the new building and parking lot would cause additional flooding problems in the neighborhood, cause property values to decrease and lead to a loss of privacy.
Calling it “a fair compromise,” Mayor Smith thought that the Residence C zone would alleviate those concerns and potential further development at the site. Original plans called for possible retail space.
After neighbors complained about potential flooding problems, the developers made significant changes to the project that would alleviate the flooding. City Engineer Michael Delaney said on Monday that he was satisfied with those changes.
The Latifs already have a neurology practice adjacent to the proposed building that they expanded several years ago. They have contended that building is cramped and that they need the new building for Dr. Sarah Latif’s dental practice.
The developers originally proposed a zoning change from Residence B to Neighborhood Business, which would allow for such development as restaurants, gas stations and retail shops. In an unusual twist, the Planning Board approved the zoning change to Neighborhood Business but rejected the site plans approval.
Sarah Latif and Michael Alteri of BCA Associates did not return several phone calls to a reporter.
The Planning Board is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. on Oct. 6.
