WATERTOWN — In less than two weeks, customers can get some gas, stop for a coffee and enjoy an ice cream at the new Stewart’s Shops store on Washington Street.
The Ballston Spa-based convenience store chain announced on Wednesday that the new 3,445-square-foot store at Washington Street and Flower Avenue East will open on Nov. 15.
With work beginning in mid-August, it seemed like the building popped up overnight.
“It’s similar construction for all our stores,” said Chuck Marshall, real estate representative for Stewart’s Shops.
Stewart’s is replacing the existing store several blocks down at 1226 Washington St.
A grand opening and ribbon-cutting will be held about a week after it opens its doors. The new $1.5 million store will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The store is being built on vacant lots at 703, 707 and 715 Washington St., where three apartment buildings were demolished several years ago.
A single-family house at 108 Flower Ave. East, the subject of a controversial zoning change, was also torn down this week to make room for the new store.
Mr. Marshall was at the site last Thursday checking on its progress. The building’s side was getting installed and black top work should be completed soon. Landscaping is slated for next week.
Mr. Marshall thanked city staff for getting the project to this point. He also said the company continues to try to satisfy neighbors’ wishes, adding that a letter was sent about asbestos abatement to one of the project’s leading opponents.
By the time the new store opens, a deal should be finalized with one of two interested parties for the old store site, Mr. Marshall said.
While the Washington Street store is a go for November, plans to replace the store in Great Bend will be put on hold until next year, Mr. Marshall said.
He blamed a water line that had to be redesigned and a paving issue with the state Department of Transportation for its delay.
But the opening of the new Stewart’s Shop in Watertown is part of the company’s plans to open six new stores in about six weeks.
Besides that store, Stewart’s is opening a shop in Potsdam this week. Over several weeks, Stewart’s also is opening Capital Region stores in Amsterdam, Malta, Schenectady and Colonie, near Albany.
In June, a new 4,000-square-foot store in Gouverneur also went through the approval process.
This year, 13 new stores are being added to the chain. Stewart’s now has 352 stores.
The COVID-19 pandemic did not hinder Stewart’s growth. Customers saw it as an alternative to going to large grocery stores, stopping in to pick up staples like bread, milk and eggs, Mr. Marshall said.
In 1945, Stewart’s Shops began as a family business with ice cream shops. It’s still run by second and third generations of the Dake family. Its employees, called “partners,” now own 40% of the company.
“Ownership by employees is why we continue to grow,” Mr. Marshall said, adding that it comes from both “the top to the bottom and bottom to the top.”
Stewart’s officials believe customers can expect better, friendlier service from employees because of their ownership in the company through its Employee Stock Ownership Plan.
