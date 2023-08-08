Medical center project approved

Developer Mike Lundy speaks ahead of a groundbreaking ceremony for an egg hatchery in June 2022 at the Thousand Islands International Agriculture and Business Park in the town of Watertown on State Route 3. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Developer Michael E. Lundy on Monday got the go-ahead to construct a 24,000-square-foot medical center at Washington Summit in the medical complex that he owns on outer Washington Street.

The project went through some changes. The facility will no longer be a 30,000-square-foot multi-tenant building, but will be the home of the medical center, with space for future expansion.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.