Nearly 53,000 water guns sold exclusively at Target are being recalled after too much lead was found in the decals.
Hasbro announced on Wednesday that the Super Soaker XP 20 and Super Soaker XP 30 are being recalled as the decorative sticker on the water tank blaster contain levels of lead in the ink that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Around 52,900, sold at Target, were produced. It appears customers may get a refund if they bought the toys.
(1) comment
Someone would lick the decals?
