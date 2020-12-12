WATERTOWN — The town accepted about 30 acres off Route 3 that could be used for a proposed event center, a project that town Supervisor Joel R. Bartlett has spearheaded for years.
The town board and developer Michael E. Lundy have agreed that the developer will transfer around 30 acres in an agribusiness park he’s developing along Route 3, adjacent to the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES complex.
Mr. Bartlett confirmed that the property would be used for “future planned development.”
But he declined to reveal much about the 300,000-square-foot facility, saying he’s waiting for an engineering firm in Kansas City to complete the design of the project before he reveals more details.
“I’ve been hoping to get all of this out there for more than a month,” he said.
In June 2018, Mr. Bartlett said he would be ready in about a month to make an announcement about the project, but then abruptly canceled the announcement. There hasn’t been a word publicly about it since.
At that time, the project was billed as a $24 million, 177,000-square-foot sports and convention center that would hold thousands of spectators.
“It’s gone through a lot of changes,” Mr. Bartlett said.
The majority of the financing would be paid through a licensing fee from the entity that would run the facility and a facility management rights agreement, Mr. Bartlett said.
“I have two groups fighting it out over this,” he said.
He also hopes to obtain state financing and bonding through the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency for the project.
He stressed that “no property taxes will be used.”
With the financing of the project progressing, he hopes for construction to begin next summer.
The 1000 Islands Regional Local Development Corp., a nonprofit organization, was formed to oversee planning for the project.
At the time of its incorporation, the corporation’s board consisted of local businessman John Morgia Sr.; auto dealership owner Billy Caprara; local accountant Tom Bowie; Bob Kowalick, the executive director of the Frontier League high school sports organization, and retired attorney Mark Gebo.
They meet privately to discuss the project. The Watertown Daily Times was denied the release of the board’s minutes.
Two years ago, the group hired the consulting firm Venue Strategies, New York, to conduct a feasibility study to determine whether the center could generate enough revenue.
In exchange for the 30 acres, the town is helping Mr. Lundy with developing a road for his TI Ag Park Thousand Islands International Agribusiness Park, town officials said.
