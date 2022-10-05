WATERTOWN — BCA Architects & Engineers has started its move to the historic Woolworth Building, bringing 50 employees to downtown.
Travis C. Overton, leader of the architects and building engineers for BCA’s Watertown office, said the move from its longtime location on Mullin Street will be phased in, with the relocation to be finished during the week of Oct. 17.
The storefront, facing Arsenal Street and Public Square, has been vacant since the building was restored in 2015.
It was once an original store for the F.W. Woolworth retail chain that got its start in Watertown.
Mr. Overton said the firm “is thrilled about our new, modern office space in this important and historic building in the heart of our city.”
The space went through a build-out to get ready for the move.
BCA signed a 10-year lease. About 50 staff members are moving into the downtown office.
Mr. Overton said BCA is continuing with downtown’s resurgence with the firm’s new location.
“Investment in downtown Watertown is critical to the continued revitalization that has been happening in our hometown,” he said, adding that the new offices will have a lasting impact on the businesses already downtown.
The firm is also delighted that it will be moving into a building with such a rich history and notable architecture, especially since BCA works in restoring historic structures.
Over the years, prospective tenants came and went without deciding to move into the space.
Jefferson Community College considered the space for its entrepreneurial center but then pulled the plug on the project.
The Watertown YMCA is turning a nearby Arsenal Street building into a $27.5 million aquatics and community center.
The city also is in the midst of a $3.6 million street reconstruction along Court Street and sections of Coffeen and Franklin streets.
