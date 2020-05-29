EVANS MILLS — Watertown Audiology and Fyzical Therapy has opened its third location, with its newest office near the main entrance of Fort Drum.
The office is located in White Pines Plaza, 26000 Route 11, Suite 2, next to the UPS Store.
“Our practice benefits those with hearing, balance or dizziness concerns as well as concussion or orthopedic issues,” said Dr. Joel Grimshaw, physical therapist and co-owner of the business, in a statement. “Our approach of coordinating audiology and physical therapy care enhances the recovery process and overall well-being of our patients.”
The office is staffed by physical therapists Drs. Grimshaw and Mindy Kaplan and audiologists Drs. Sarah Sugden and Mary Catherine Urlacher.
Evaluations can be scheduled by calling the office at (315) 755-1600.
