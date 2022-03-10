WATERTOWN — MetalCraft Marine US, a Kingston, Ontario-based company that has manufacturing operations in Watertown, has landed a more than $43 million contract with the U.S. Navy to provide boats to bases around the world.
On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced that MetalCraft was awarded the $43,856,283 Navy contract, the largest ever for the company.
“It’s a fantastic deal for us,” said Bob Clark, contracts manager for MetalCraft Marine Inc.
The company will manufacture Force Protection Small & Large — known by the Navy as “FPS & FPL” — boats that will be stationed at U.S. military bases around the world to protect and support military personnel.
The company will provide 45 8-meter vessels and 20 12-meter boats, considered slower speed boats with cabins, Mr. Clark said.
The contract will run about five or six years, he said.
The Navy was impressed with the company’s design ability and production quality, he said.
The company now employs 18 specially skilled workers in Watertown, with the goal of at least doubling its workforce here.
Before awarded this contract, the company tried to obtain three others with the Navy, and that experience helped with acquiring the $43 million award.
“We learned the lay of the land,” he said, adding that this contract “was the right fit” for MetalCraft.
Sen. Schumer said in a statement that the new contract will allow MetalCraft Marine to add new jobs in its facilities on Fisher Road in the Jefferson County Corporate Park, where it also manufactures a variety of high-powered aluminum patrol, fire and work boats.
David J. Zembiec, CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development, knew the company was in line for a few major contracts but did not know the Navy deal was finalized until the news came out on Thursday.
“It’s great,” he said. “It’s another world-class company we have in Jefferson County.”
In 2020, MetalCraft moved from some smaller facilities in Cape Vincent to the Fisher Road plant because of its growth, Mr. Zembiec said.
Last April, the company also obtained a $554,237 grant from the state Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration program to purchase equipment needed for its growth and to help obtain contracts with the Navy and U.S. Coast Guard, Mr. Zembiec said.
“We have enjoyed a long relationship with the Navy that began back in 1998,” Mr. Clark said in Sen. Schumer’s announcement. “Working closely with dedicated Navy personnel has helped to build our company into a very high tech, high quality boat builder. We work as great partners together.”
Sen. Schumer said MetalCraft has proven in the past that it can provide “superior products to the military,” so he wasn’t surprised the company was awarded another contract with the Navy.
He also promised to work with MetalCraft in the future.
“This well-deserved contract will not only help protect our troops across the globe, but it will also boost the North Country’s economy and create jobs,” Sen. Schumer said.
Rep. Stefanik said she is proud that MetalCraft’s work has been recognized and she will continue to support its work with the Navy.
In 2020, the company purchased the 14,600-square-foot manufacturing plant at 22620 Fisher Road for $800,000 from a real estate company that the Purcell family owns.
Working on the contracts for the Navy and the Coast Guard, the company is again outgrowing its Fisher Road building, so it intends to use the space that it had in Cape Vincent for some of its work, Mr. Clark said.
Operating out of a smaller structure in Cape Vincent for a few years, MetalCraft needed more space to grow, and the Fisher Road building became available.
That summer, the company also got some attention when an unusual-looking boat turned heads when it was spotted in the St. Lawrence River, near Cape Vincent, with no one driving it. The prototype unmanned vessel was built for the U.S. Coast Guard.
That boat is now being leased for a research project.
The company also manufacturing about 50 vessels for the Coast Guard.
More like Kingston boat manufacturer….So much for 'buy American'
