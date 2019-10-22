WATERTOWN — City officials say they are getting good reviews for stricter downtown parking enforcement and for adding some new short-term parking spots.
The subject came up on Monday night in response to criticism about an over-aggressive parking enforcement officer who’s chasing customers away.
But Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. said he went out at lunchtime on Monday to survey what downtown business owners were saying about the parking situation.
The mayor and Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero both said business owners have reacted positively about the stricter enforcement and 11 new short-term parking spaces with 30-minute limits.
Business owners told them that the new short-term parking around Public Square is allowing customers to come in and get out quickly from their businesses.
Two weeks ago, a handful of business owners showed up to a council meeting to complain about a new parking enforcement officer who was giving out tickets for minor infractions.
In response, the city sent out a letter to downtown business owners that explained the 11 new spots and the importance of not parking for hours in front of businesses because customers could be parking there.
Maps accompanied the letters to point out the availability of parking in downtown city lots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.