WATERTOWN — In July, businesswoman Vina Bonner promised she would keep up payments on the building she owns that housed her indoor children’s play center after she moved to Hawaii.
Three months later, Ms. Bonner is now 120 days overdue on a loan to the Watertown Local Development Corp. — also known as the Watertown Trust — for the building at 223 JB Wise Place.
Donald W. Rutherford, CEO of the Watertown Trust, has sent a “Demand in Full” letter for Ms. Bonner to pay off the loan by an Oct. 30 deadline.
“I have no idea what’s happening. No communication since July,” he said. “I haven’t gotten anything.”
This summer, Ms. Bonner assured him she would keep up on the payments after she unexpectedly moved to Hawaii to become an assistant administrator at a medical facility there, he said.
If she doesn’t respond, Mr. Rutherford will have the Watertown Trust’s attorney initiate legal action against her.
In 2014, she opened the FunXcape indoor children’s play center with much fanfare, proclaiming it would be the local version of Chuck E. Cheese.
Mrs. Bonner purchased the building, borrowing $150,000 for equipment for the play center and $130,000 in gap funding to help finance the business to get it opened. She still owes about $218,000 on the loans.
While she eventually closed FunXcape, Mrs. Bonner landed a major tenant, Power Play Sports hockey training center, and things looked more hopeful.
But the tenant moved out of the building in September to a new location at 23438 Route 12, where the owners offer hockey training nightly. The owners said they left the JB Wise Place location on good terms.
With the business faltering in 2017, she hoped to be a recipient of the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
When that didn’t happen, the Watertown Trust restructured Mrs. Bonner’s two loans for the building. She claimed at the time that it would be difficult to pay them back in the remaining five years she had left.
In 2018, Mrs. Bonner purchased an adjacent building at 259 JB Wise Place for $335,000 in cash. The future of that vacant building also remains in doubt.
