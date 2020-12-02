WATERTOWN — The city will be able to reallocate $2.5 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding Jefferson Community College turned down.
Earlier this week, JCC President Dr. Ty A. Stone announced the college had to “regretfully decline” the $2.5 million in DRI funding for its Downtown TechSpace Center, blaming the coronavirus pandemic.
But Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, said he talked to state Department of State officials on Monday afternoon about using the money for one or more of the nine other projects that were awarded funding in 2017.
He said no decision has been made and the city has to talk more to state officials about how to go about reallocating the funding.
“We have to work out what the process will be,” he said.
Mr. Lumbis referred all other questions to the Department of State. They could not be reached for comment.
The state told him the money could be used for one of the other nine projects, rather than one that wasn’t included in the city’s DRI program, Mr. Lumbis said.
The Watertown Family YMCA’s $18.1 million community center did not receive DRI funding because plans for the project had not progressed far enough to be considered for the funding.
On Tuesday, Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero, board president for the Jefferson County Historical Society, said she’s talked to Mr. Lumbis about possibly giving more money for its museum project.
That project will soon go out to bid and the organization’s engineering firm is concerned that the bids will come back too high, she said.
The historical society received $506,000 to replace the museum’s leaky roof and add an elevator on the Washington Street facility.
