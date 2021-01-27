WATERTOWN — The city plans to use about $350,000 in federal money to help financially struggling small businesses get through the pandemic.
During a special City Council meeting on Wednesday night, council members instructed the city’s Planning Department to come up with a way to use about half of the $720,000 in funding through the federal CARES Act to distribute grants that would help keep small businesses open during the ongoing pandemic.
“I think of all the small businesses that were horribly affected,” Mayor Jeffrey Smith said.
In recent weeks, he and council members have wanted to make some major changes in the way that the city was going to use the money through the Community Development Block Grant program.
Since then, Planning Department staff has researched how it can be used for small businesses and still follow stringent requirements of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Despite getting preliminary approval, the Planning Department found out that the CARES Act funding could not be used for a planned sidewalk improvement project. Staff has been working with HUD officials to see how the money can be spent.
Mayor Smith said he talked to the regional office of Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-NY, to get some advice, as well.
“It’s definitely doable,” City Manager Kenneth A. Mix told council members.
Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, talked with officials in Auburn and Dunkirk, near Buffalo, to see how they implemented programs for small businesses with CARES Act funding.
Auburn has distributed $3,000 to $5,000 grants to about 50 small businesses to help them survive the financial crisis caused by the pandemic, he said.
Mr. Lumbis also has talked to Donald W. Rutherford, CEO of the Watertown Local Development Corp., to see if the economic development agency could partner with the city on the efforts.
Thanks to the federal program, four organizations were already going to receive $25,000 each for their food pantries and backpack programs. The city has set aside $100,000 for the Salvation Army, Community Action Planning Council, the Urban Mission for food pantries and United Way for its student food backpack program through the city school district.
Mr. Lumbis suggested that some money go to establishing a mobile food pantry that would deliver food to disabled people, senior citizens and those who are afraid to go to a grocery store during the pandemic.
Council members also suggested finding a way to provide funding to Zoo New York, Thompson Park, and the Disabled Persons Action Organization. Both nonprofit organizations have been struggling because of the pandemic, the mayor said.
In July, Congress approved the CARES Act program to help communities get through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The CDBG funding came from the $2 trillion stimulus package to help municipalities get through the coronavirus crisis.
