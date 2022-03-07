WATERTOWN — Convalt Energy can now start work in determining whether an abandoned hydroelectric plant on Sewall’s Island can provide energy for the company’s proposed solar panel manufacturing facility.
By a 4-1 vote, the City Council approved a license agreement that will allow the energy company to determine if the old hydro plant can be redeveloped and used again. The city owns the island.
Councilman Cliff G. Olney voted no.
Michael Wiser, the company’s chief strategist, said afterward that Convalt has hired a company to conduct research on the project.
“They can move forward and get going with it,” he said.
Convalt will immediately start working on a preliminary Federal Energy Regulatory Commission license that would allow a hydro plant at the site, he said.
The company will be required to give a status report on the FERC license every six months, Mr. Wiser said. City Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero made that request also as a requirement to the agreement with the city.
Last month, Convalt approached the city about allowing the company to study whether it is feasible to renovate the defunct hydro plant and use it to provide power to the 330,000-square-foot solar manufacturing plant it plans to build near the Watertown International Airport in the town of Hounsfield.
As agreed by the council, the modified agreement is for two years with an additional automatic two years if the company obtains an FERC license.
Brookfield Renewable, which now operates several hydro plants on the Black River, has the water rights at the Sewall’s Island location.
The property contains a dam and a shell of a building. Convalt would purchase the associated substation needed to generate the power from the plant. The company would pay $100 a month.
The council also agreed to a separate non-exclusive, two-year agreement to redevelop the other side of the island for commercial, retail and public purposes.
The company might be interested in a hydro museum, cafe and other commercial ventures where the city has hoped to redevelop.
If another entity comes forward with interest in Sewall’s Island, the city could entertain that offer and then see if Convalt would be interested in matching it.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith wondered why Councilman Olney opposed the agreements with Convalt since the hydro plant has been abandoned for 40 years and the city hasn’t received any interest in it for that long.
“A company wants to make an investment and has the money and you don’t want to work with them,” he said.
“My job is to look out for the taxpayers,” Councilman Olney responded.
In other action, the council voted on a resolution that would have restricted parking by the Watertown Golf Club in Thompson Park.
If passed, employees, club members and visitors could only park on golf club property.
The proposal comes on the heel of a recent vote to prohibit parking in an area near the golf club that had been used for decades.
Council members debated the issue for nearly an hour. Council members Ruggiero and Olney voted for the resolution.
