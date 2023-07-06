Construction workers lay cement in forms in front of Key Bank downtown that were set to be planters in an area that was formerly parking. Alec Johnson/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Removing two unfinished cement planters in front of the downtown Key Bank will cost the city $38,600 and net just one handicapped parking space.

City Council members on Thursday unanimously agreed to tear up two cement planters under construction in front of the building on Washington Street after owners Jake Johnson and Robert D. Ferris convinced them that every park space is needed downtown.

