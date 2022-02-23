WATERTOWN — Convalt Energy will have to wait to find out if the city will agree to explore whether an abandoned hydroelectric plant on Sewall’s Island can provide energy for the company’s proposed solar panel manufacturing facility.
The City Council on Tuesday night tabled the agreement so three council members can get more information about the license agreement.
Councilors Lisa A. Ruggiero and Cliff G. Olney III wanted to know why the proposed agreement was for five years, and what would happen if another developer became interested in the city-owned island.
They also asked about the water rights that another company controls for the site.
Councilor Patrick J. Hickey was concerned that Convalt would pay just $100 a month for the five-year agreement.
In supporting the agreement, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, however, pointed out that the hydro plant has been abandoned for 30 or 40 years and is a skeleton of a structure.
“It’s mind-boggling that anybody would not support it,” Mayor Smith said.
Last month, Convalt approached the city about allowing the company to study whether it is feasible to renovate the defunct hydro plant and use it to provide power to the 300,000-square-foot solar manufacturing plant it plans to build near the Watertown International Airport in the town of Hounsfield.
The company needs 300 megawatts of electricity for the proposed plant, which would generate as many as 2 million solar panels a year.
Convalt President and CEO Hari Achuthan has complained that it would cost $19 million for National Grid to install transmission lines and build a substation for the plant.
A company representative attended the City Council meeting but was not allowed to answer questions about Convalt’s plans for the hydro plant.
