WATERTOWN — City Council members on Monday night delayed taking action on a zoning change that would allow a proposed commercial building on Washington Street until they find out more about what the developers are proposing.
Dr. Sundus and Sarah Latif plan to construct “a mixed use” building next to their neurology practice, 1340 Washington St., but they only submitted conceptual plans for the project.
The building would include retail and professional service tenants and possibly an apartment on the parcels at 1348, 1352 and 1356 Washington St.
But council members had questions about the number of apartment units that would be in the building. They suggested that the developers put together a site plan before council members would consider the zone change.
The developers are also asking for a special use permit that would be needed if the project includes four or more apartments.
Neighbors have expressed concerns that the new building will cause flooding in their backyards and the project will change the character of the neighborhood.
The property now includes two houses and a vacant lot across from the Watertown City School District complex.
