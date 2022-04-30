WATERTOWN — The proposed Stewart’s Shops convenience store on Washington Street could come down to whether City Councilman Patrick J. Hickey supports the project.
Councilman Hickey said Friday that he’s leaning to vote for proceeding with the new store after weeks of debate and opposition from neighbors.
“I believe I will vote for it,” he said, barring any changes that might come up between now and Monday night. “But it’s not etched in stone.”
While it appears that he will give a thumbs up, Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce said Friday that she will support the new Stewart’s that will replace an existing store a few blocks away.
Calling it “a happy medium,” Councilwoman Compo Pierce said she’s decided to support the new store after the Ballston Spa company has made several concessions to the project.
“This has been a very tough issue because not everyone will be happy with it,” she said.
At this point, Councilwoman Compo Pierce and Councilman Cliff G. Olney III will vote for proceeding with the project. Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith has agreed with neighbors to oppose the new store.
On Friday, Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said she still doesn’t know how she will vote.
“I’m still undecided,” she said, adding that she continues to hear from people on both sides of the issue.
Council will be voting on a zoning change for a Flower Avenue East house needed for the project to proceed. The project would then be sent back for planning board consideration.
The project has been stalled as residents have expressed concerns about traffic, gas fumes, a decrease in property values and the store changing the character of the neighborhood.
But councilors Hickey and Compo Pierce said that Stewart’s has been willing to make a series of modifications to the new store to appease neighbors.
The company has reduced the footprint of the new store from 3,975 square feet to 3,445, decreased the number of fuel pumps and plans to use a small portion of the property next door at 108 Flower Ave. East for a zone change.
Flower Avenue East residents have expressed concerns that the store would create more traffic along their street.
Councilwoman Ruggiero noted that the features of the planned store changed with the addition of a dormer and cupula, making it look more like a house.
Two weeks ago, the project cleared a hurdle when council members decided the store would not have a negative impact on the neighborhood, giving it a negative declaration for the State Environmental Quality Review, or SEQR.
Chuck Marshall, real estate representative for Stewart’s Shops, has attended recent council meetings during the debate.
“I’m optimistic, with the SEQR negative declaration because we’ve tackled all the hard issues and will proceed with the vote,” Mr. Marshall said. “And everyone will know the path forward.”
The company originally was going to use the entire Flower Avenue East property for the needed zone change. Three vacant lots on Washington Street are already zoned correctly.
If the zoning change is approved, the planning board needs to review the site plans and send it back to council for a special-use permit because the store will sell gas.
The planning board could set closing hours for the store, when trucks make fuel and other deliveries and require the trucks to use only the Washington Street entrance and exit.
Councilwoman Ruggiero also wants to see what the planning board determines on those requirements.
