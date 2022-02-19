WATERTOWN — Tuesday will be a busy night for City Council members, with a packed agenda that includes several big issues they will be tackling.
Convalt Energy wants the council to approve a license agreement that allows the solar panel manufacturer to study whether a defunct hydroelectric plant on Sewall’s Island can be renovated and reused.
Council members will be asked to hire a Syracuse engineering firm to determine whether it’s better to rehabilitate or replace the William T. Flynn Pool at North Elementary School.
They also will discuss putting the city Fire Department’s rescue truck back on the road and sort out what kind of environmental study should be completed related to a makeshift parking area near the Watertown Golf Club in Thompson Park.
All of those issues have been discussed in the past by council members.
It could be a marathon session since council meetings and work sessions have been lasting about three hours in the past two months.
Councilman Cliff G. Olney III said Friday that he didn’t realize so many important issues were coming up Tuesday when told it could be another long session.
“The last meeting lasted only 90 minutes,” Councilor Olney said.
Last month, Convalt approached the city about allowing the company to study whether it is feasible to renovate the old hydro plant and use it to provide power to the 300,000-square-foot solar manufacturing plant it plans to build near the Watertown International Airport in the town of Hounsfield.
The company needs 300 megawatts of electricity for the proposed plant that would generate as many as 2 million solar panels a year.
Convalt president and CEO Hari Achuthan has complained that it would cost $19 million for National Grid to install transmission lines and build a substation for the plant.
The license agreement would allow Convalt to study whether the defunct hydro plant, just a skeleton of a structure, could be an option for power, he said.
“That’s the point of their investigation,” City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said.
The agreement would be for five years with another year as an option. The company would pay the city $100 per month.
But Councilor Lisa A. Ruggiero has some questions about the agreement that she wants answered, including how Brookfield Renewable Power controlling the water rights to that site would impact Convalt’s ability to create a hydro plant there.
Brookfield operates several hydro plants on the Black River.
“If I don’t have the answers on Tuesday night, I’ll vote to delay the vote,” she said.
In January, the council decided by a 3-2 vote to use $750,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funding to repair the Flynn pool at the elementary school on the city’s north side.
Since repairs would cost that much, Councilor Olney recommended that the city should also look at how much it would cost to build a new pool.
On Tuesday, council members will be asked to enter a professional services agreement with C&S Companies, Syracuse, to determine whether to repair the old pool or build a new one.
A proposal was requested and received from C&S Companies regarding the evaluation and feasibility study. The company would be paid $13,850.
City Engineer Michael Delaney would oversee the company’s work, which is to be completed by July 31.
Earlier this week, Councilor Ruggiero said the Fire Department’s rescue truck is needed to make sure the right amount of equipment and personnel go out on emergency calls.
Last year, the previous council took the heavy rescue truck off the road and sold it as a cost-saving measure.
Earlier this week, Mr. Mix said council members need to reconsider the environmental study for the parking lot in Thompson Park because they forgot to take a final vote on it during the Feb. 7 council meeting. As a result, the parking lot issue will be discussed once again Tuesday.
