WATERTOWN — The City Council will now decide whether the developers of a commercial building in the 1300 block of Washington Street can proceed with their project.
Two weeks ago, the city’s Planning Board rejected the site plans for a project at 1348, 1352 and 1356 Washington St. by a 3-2 vote after neighbors expressed concerns about the development.
Council members have the final say and they will take up the issue at Monday night’s meeting. Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said earlier this week he expects neighbors to attend Monday’s meeting to oppose the project.
Neighbors are worried that the new building would cause flooding problems in their backyards and that the project would change the character of the neighborhood.
The developers, Sundus and Sarah Latif, want to build a 11,532-square-foot mixed-use building and a 28-space parking lot at the site of two houses and a previously demolished house.
In June, a petition signed by 24 residents was submitted to the city in opposition to the project.
The architect, BCA Architects and Engineers, Watertown, subsequently said a proposed drainage system, which would include a rain garden and subsurface system, should handle any storm water that would be produced by the new building and parking lot.
At Monday’s meeting, council members will look at three resolutions. They will vote on the site plans for the project, the impact on the environment and whether to change the zoning from Residence B to Neighborhood Business.
Council members tabled the project for several months until Planning Board members decided what they were going to do about the project.
The council meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the third-floor council chambers of City Hall, 245 Washington St.
